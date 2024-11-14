Photo Credit: TPS

Ongoing violence by pro-terror mobs claiming they want to “Free Palestine” targeted two popular eateries and a Carrefour supermarket in Paris amid massive riots targeting Israel supporters.

The riots were organized by so-called “pro-Palestinian” groups and the extreme left “France Unbowed Party” (LFI), according to Euronews.

The destruction came amid a demonstration by thousands in the French capital targeting an “Israel Forever” gala Wednesday night intended to raise money for the IDF. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was an invited guest at the event, but his office said he will not attend.

Tensions à Paris où des manifestants tentent de partir en cortège sauvage pour se diriger vers le lieu du gala "Israël is forever". Les gendarmes utilisent des grenades lacrymogène.#Palestine #Liban #Gaza #Israel pic.twitter.com/RYqAIJWw63 — Luc Auffret (@LucAuffret) November 13, 2024

The gala was being held on the eve of a soccer match scheduled for Thursday night in Paris between Israel and France.

More than 4,000 police officers are to be deployed in Paris and around the Stade de France stadium in the northern suburb of Saint-Denis, while 1,500 additional officers will be deployed on public transportation in addition to another 1,600 civilian security personnel will be stationed at the match, the French chief of police said.

A separate elite police unit will guard the Israeli team.

On Wednesday night, more than a hundred yelling and cheering rioters attacked a McDonald’s and a Starbucks, both located on Boulevard Montmartre in the iconic French capital, during their “march”.

Des manifestants pro-palestiniens prennent pour cible un Macdonald et un Starbucks sur le boulevard Montmartre à Paris.#Palestine #Liban #Gaza #Israel pic.twitter.com/RA6WW6IKR2 — Luc Auffret (@LucAuffret) November 13, 2024

Windows were slathered with red paint and shattered by the rioters in a video uploaded to social media by freelance journalist Luc Auffret.

“Complicit”, “Boycott” and “Free Palestine” was sprayed on the glass, along with the upside-down red triangle used in terrorist videos to indicate targets in Israel.

The revolving door to McDonald’s was destroyed and seen hanging off its hinges, the plate glass smashed. Starbucks was seen dark and abandoned, it’s front sliding glass door forced open, the window smashed.

Israel’s government has advised its citizens to avoid attending cultural and sporting events taking place abroad this week. The warning followed a pogrom that took place in Amsterdam following a soccer match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and the Amsterdam Ajax teams.

At least five Israelis were hospitals and dozens of others sustained minor injuries in the “Jew hunt,” as the anarchists referred to the attack.

The Israeli national carrier, EL AL Airlines, sent eight rescue planes to evacuate some 2,000 fans who had traveled to Amsterdam to cheer on their team.

