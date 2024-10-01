Photo Credit: Michael Giladi / Flash 90

The Israel Defense Forces called up four more reserve brigades late Tuesday afternoon, in accordance with a situational assessment held shortly before.

The brigades will be tasked with operational missions in the northern arena.

“This will enable the continuation of operational activity against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and the achievement of operational goals, including the safe return of the residents of northern Israel to their homes,” the IDF said.

Hezbollah continued firing long- and medium-range missiles at central and northern Israel throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Some were intercepted, others were not. Many landed in the sea and in open areas.

The Home Front Command tightened restrictions for Israelis living in the central and northern regions earlier in the day in response to the increased rocket fire.

“The Home Front Command asks that residents of the Dan area remain close to protected spaces that can be reached in case of an alert,” the IDF told Israelis.

“Staying in open areas and moving outside if not essential should be avoided, and staying close to protected spaces can be life saving.”

