Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

Residents in northern Israel celebrated another Shabbat in the shelters this weekend, thanks to rocket attacks fired from Lebanon by Iran’s proxy, Hezbollah.

The rocket fire began first thing in the morning.

The Red Alert incoming warning siren was triggered at 8:17 am in the Upper Galilee, followed within seconds by a barrage of at least 20 rockets.

Some of the rockets were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array, and others landed in open areas.

Less than an hour later, the Red Alert siren again blared its way through what should have been a peaceful morning of prayer, this time in the ancient holy city of Tzfat (Safed) and elsewhere in the Upper Galilee.

A barrage of some 35 rockets were detected crossing the border and heading for Tzfat and surrounds. The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted those that were aimed directly at the city; many others exploded in open areas.

Miraculously, there were no physical injuries reported.

Two combat drones were also launched by Hezbollah at around 6 pm, crossing the northern border and exploding in open areas in the Upper Galilee, near Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot.

No physical injuries were reported.

