Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90
The Iron Dome anti-missile defense system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from Lebanon, as seen from the northern Israeli city of Tzfat, June 27, 2024.

Residents in northern Israel celebrated another Shabbat in the shelters this weekend, thanks to rocket attacks fired from Lebanon by Iran’s proxy, Hezbollah.

The rocket fire began first thing in the morning.

The Red Alert incoming warning siren was triggered at 8:17 am in the Upper Galilee, followed within seconds by a barrage of at least 20 rockets.

Some of the rockets were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array, and others landed in open areas.

Less than an hour later, the Red Alert siren again blared its way through what should have been a peaceful morning of prayer, this time in the ancient holy city of Tzfat (Safed) and elsewhere in the Upper Galilee.

A barrage of some 35 rockets were detected crossing the border and heading for Tzfat and surrounds. The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted those that were aimed directly at the city; many others exploded in open areas.

Miraculously, there were no physical injuries reported.

Two combat drones were also launched by Hezbollah at around 6 pm, crossing the northern border and exploding in open areas in the Upper Galilee, near Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot.

No physical injuries were reported.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

