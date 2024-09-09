Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Assaf Z

The IDF has confirmed hat a residential building in the northern coastal city of Nahariya was hit Monday by combat drone launched from Lebanon by the Hezbollah terrorist army.

Red Alert incoming attack sirens sent residents racing for cover in the city, preventing injuries and possible deaths from the attack.

Two combat UAVs were launched at the Western Galilee at around 11 am by Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, the IDF said.

The IDF reports that two drones were launched from Lebanon toward Nahariya, with one striking a residential building in the northern coastal city. No injuries have been reported in the attack. pic.twitter.com/mvSwfgHE89 — Unpacked (@JewishUnpacked) September 9, 2024

One of the two drones hit the 14th floor in a high-rise apartment building in the city. No physical injuries were reported, but medical and rescue services nevertheless searched the building to rule out the possibility that someone might have been wounded in the attack.

Falling shrapnel from the strike ignited a fire in the greenery near the entrance to the building.

“Israel Police are currently managing the scene of the fall of a weapon in Nahariya. Initial reports indicate that the scene of the strike is an apartment building, with no reports of injuries at this time,” police said in a statement.

“Police officers and sappers from the Beach District are isolating the scene of the strike and searching for additional remnants, in order to remove the danger to the public.”

