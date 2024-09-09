Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Assaf Z
Aerial view of Nahariya

The IDF has confirmed hat a residential building in the northern coastal city of Nahariya was hit Monday by combat drone launched from Lebanon by the Hezbollah terrorist army.

Red Alert incoming attack sirens sent residents racing for cover in the city, preventing injuries and possible deaths from the attack.

Advertisement


Two combat UAVs were launched at the Western Galilee at around 11 am by Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, the IDF said.

One of the two drones hit the 14th floor in a high-rise apartment building in the city. No physical injuries were reported, but medical and rescue services nevertheless searched the building to rule out the possibility that someone might have been wounded in the attack.

Falling shrapnel from the strike ignited a fire in the greenery near the entrance to the building.

“Israel Police are currently managing the scene of the fall of a weapon in Nahariya. Initial reports indicate that the scene of the strike is an apartment building, with no reports of injuries at this time,” police said in a statement.

“Police officers and sappers from the Beach District are isolating the scene of the strike and searching for additional remnants, in order to remove the danger to the public.”

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articlePro-Hamas Rally Outside Perth, Australia’s Only Jewish School
Next articleResearchers Teach AI to Decipher Medical Images
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR