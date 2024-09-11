Photo Credit: Erez Ben Simon / Flash 90

Lebanese Iranian proxy Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets at northern Israel on Wednesday in what has become a daily routine of multiple barrages.

Within seconds of the Red Alert incoming rocket siren triggered in the community of Abirim, approximately 30 rockets were identified crossing from Lebanese territory into Israel, the IDF said. The rockets landed in open areas and no physical injuries were reported.

A similar scenario took place in the area of Kfar Szold, where around 30 rockets crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory. These, too, landed in open areas and injured no one.

More than 60 rockets were fired at northern Israel from Lebanon, including one that landed near Afula.

Earlier in the day, however, an IDF reservist soldier who is a community security team member was severely injured in an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) attack on Kibbutz Dan.

The reservist was evacuated by helicopter to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center for medical treatment and his family was notified.

In the other direction, IDF soldiers identified and struck a Hezbollah observation post in the area of Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon. IDF artillery also struck the same area.

