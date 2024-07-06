Photo Credit: Hezbollah / Resistance News Network

The Israeli Air Force has eliminated another key Hezbollah commander in a targeted air strike carried out late Saturday in the area of Ba’albek, in northeastern Lebanon.

Meitham Mustafa Alta’ar, a key operative in Hezbollah’s Aerial Defense Unit, led many of the unit’s activities and took part in the planning and carrying out of numerous terror attacks against the State of Israel, the IDF said in a statement Saturday night.

Advertisement





“Meitham also flew to Iran multiple times, where he gained knowledge and assisted in building up the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s force and arsenal of Iranian weapons,” the IDF said.

His elimination “significantly” harms the capabilities of Hezbollah’s Aerial Defense Unit, the IDF added.

Late Friday night into early Saturday morning, the IAF struck a number of Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon.

Among the targets were Hezbollah terrorists operating in the area of Bint Jbeil, a military structure in Kfarkela, and terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Bint Jbeil and Yarine.

Share this article on WhatsApp: