Photo Credit: Yoav Dudkevitch/TPS-IL

Even the dead have no rest in northern Israel, thanks to the incessant rocket fire launched by Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah.

Most recently it was the cemetery in Kibbutz Kfar Blum that was damaged in rocket fire. But it’s not just Kfar Blum that is being constantly targeted by Hezbollah rocket fire.

The Lebanese terrorist army has launched increasing daily attacks on northern Israel since the start of the October 7 war launched against Israel by fellow Iranian proxy Hamas in Gaza.

Some 62,500 Israelis have been evacuated from their homes in northern Israel and remain internal refugees due to the attacks.

More than 100 rockets and missiles were fired at northern Israel from Lebanon on Wednesday.

According to Shin Bet intelligence data released Thursday, 1,307 rockets were fired at northern Israel in August alone, an average of more than 40 rockets daily. Nearly all were fired from Lebanon.

If one takes a look at monthly rocket fire figures since the start of this year (2024), it is easy to see that the war is intensifying in the north:

July: 1,091

June: 855

May: 1,000

April: 744

March: 746

February: 534

January: 334

Israeli warplanes are flying nightly sorties to destroy the Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon, but it’s an endless task.

Moreover, after 11 months fighting the war in Gaza, Hamas and Palestinian Authority terrorists there also still managed to fire 116 rockets at Israel in August alone.

In the north, Kiryat Shmona Mayor Avichai Stern told Ynet in an interview Thursday that his city has been badly battered by Hezbollah rocket fire.

“Unfortunately, every day we have to tell more families they will not have a home to return to. There are houses that need to be demolished and rebuilt,” he lamented. “We need to get to a point where they (Hezbollah terrorists) are afraid to fire at Kiryat Shmona,” Stern warned.

