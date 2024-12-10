Photo Credit: TPS-IL
Inside the demilitarized zone between Syria and Israel on Dec. 9, 2024, one day after Syrian rebels toppled the government of former President Bashar al-Assad. 

Israel has denied allegations by foreign media — including the Hezbollah-linked Al Mayadeen news outlet in Lebanon, and Russia’s Sputnik — claiming Israeli tanks crossed through Quneitra and are about 15 miles (25 kilometers) from Damascus.

The reports claim Israeli ground forces have reached Syrian military bases in the Qalamoun Mountains separating Lebanon from Syria, and positions about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northeast of Damascus.

Advertisement


According to the IDF, Israeli forces are operating only within the demilitarized buffer zone between the Israeli and Syrian borders in the Golan Heights.

“The reports circulating in some media outlets claiming that IDF forces are advancing or approaching Damascus are completely incorrect,” the IDF said in a statement.

“IDF forces are present inside the buffer zone and at defensive points close to the border in order to protect the Israeli border.”

On Sunday evening, the 210th Division “began a proactive activity with the aim of ensuring the protection of the residents of the Golan Heights in light of internal developments in Syria,” IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee explained in a statement on the X social media platform.

“Paratroopers, along with other forces, carry out forward defensive operations in the field to prevent any threat, and are deployed in the buffer zone at control points.

“In addition, engineering, infantry, and armored forces are operating under the command of regional brigades and are deployed along the border between Israel and Syria in order to strengthen the defense of the area.”

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleTens of Thousands March Against Antisemitism in London
Next articleKatz Warns Syrian Rebels: Israel Will Not Allow Islamic State Threat Across Border
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR