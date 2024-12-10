Photo Credit: TPS-IL

Israel has denied allegations by foreign media — including the Hezbollah-linked Al Mayadeen news outlet in Lebanon, and Russia’s Sputnik — claiming Israeli tanks crossed through Quneitra and are about 15 miles (25 kilometers) from Damascus.

The reports claim Israeli ground forces have reached Syrian military bases in the Qalamoun Mountains separating Lebanon from Syria, and positions about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northeast of Damascus.

According to the IDF, Israeli forces are operating only within the demilitarized buffer zone between the Israeli and Syrian borders in the Golan Heights.

“The reports circulating in some media outlets claiming that IDF forces are advancing or approaching Damascus are completely incorrect,” the IDF said in a statement.

“IDF forces are present inside the buffer zone and at defensive points close to the border in order to protect the Israeli border.”

#عاجل الدفاع الأمامي: قوات الفرقة 210 تواصل الأنشطة الدفاعية – قوات المظليين تدخل المنطقة العازلة داخل سوريا لتعزيز حماية الحدود ?بدأت قوات الفرقة 210 مساء أمس (الأحد) نشاطًا استباقيًا بهدف ضمان حماية سكان هضبة الجولان في ظل التطورات الداخلية في سوريا. ?تنفذ قوات المظليين إلى… pic.twitter.com/RImaGWykpF — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 9, 2024

On Sunday evening, the 210th Division “began a proactive activity with the aim of ensuring the protection of the residents of the Golan Heights in light of internal developments in Syria,” IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee explained in a statement on the X social media platform.

“Paratroopers, along with other forces, carry out forward defensive operations in the field to prevent any threat, and are deployed in the buffer zone at control points.

“In addition, engineering, infantry, and armored forces are operating under the command of regional brigades and are deployed along the border between Israel and Syria in order to strengthen the defense of the area.”

