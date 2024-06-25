Photo Credit: Yeshiva University

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) plans to visit Israel on Wednesday and Thursday this week—his second international trip since winning his congressional seat in 2022, according to Jewish Insider.

The trip will be the pro-Israel senator’s first visit to the Jewish state, the publication reported, citing three sources familiar with his travel plans.

At the Yeshiva University’s commencement ceremony on May 29, when he received an award from the school, Fetterman dramatically removed his Harvard University hood and said he didn’t feel comfortable wearing it given the Jew-hatred at the Ivy League in Cambridge, Mass.

“I do not fundamentally believe that it is right for me to wear this today,” the Harvard alumnus said during the ceremony.

In March, several of Fetterman’s staffers cited his support for Israel in their decision to resign from his staff.

In April 2022, Fetterman told Jewish Insider he hoped to visit Israel.

“I am committing, if I’m the nominee in this race, to visit as rapidly as possible and make sure I see firsthand the dynamic on the ground and meet with as many stakeholders as possible,” he told the publication.

“That’s my commitment, as the nominee, to do that, because it is so critical to make sure that, if I’m going to represent the Senate in Pennsylvania, we have that kind of on-the-ground understanding of what’s going on,” he said at the time.

