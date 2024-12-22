Photo Credit: Google Maps

For the third time this year, an unidentified shooter opened fire at around 2:30 am Friday at the Bais Chaya Mushka Girls Elementary School in North York, Toronto, CBC News reported.

The Chabad-Lubavitch girls’ school was similarly attacked this past Yom Kippur (October) and earlier in the year, in May.

A 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were arrested and charged with multiple firearms offenses in connection with the Yom Kippur attack. Both are still in custody, according to Superintendent Paul MacIntyre, who spoke with reporters.

“What we’ve seen in our city in the last year, the antisemitic incidents, it’s horrifying. It’s quite simply horrifying. And we are doing what we can to stand with the Jewish community and we are throwing everything we can at these shootings,” MacIntyre said.

Footage from security cameras showed a vehicle pulling up to the school and a passenger getting out and firing at the building before re-entering the vehicle, which speeded away, he noted.

At least six shots were fired, and bullet holes were found in the front façade of the school, he said. Due to the time of the attack, the school building was empty. No injuries were reported.

Rabbi Nochum Sosover, executive director of the school expressed deep concern over the attacks.

“I can’t believe this is the third time being shot at,” he told reporters. “We’re very thankful that no one was hurt, no one was injured. But that doesn’t take away from the severity of the situation.”

Nevertheless, Sosover said, “we won’t be deterred. We’re here to stay.”

School principal Rabbi Yaacov Vidal said that parents, students and staff were all fearful following the attacks, but vowed to continue the school’s mission to educate the children.

“It’s incredibly unfortunate that I stand here before you this afternoon to discuss yet another shooting at the Bais Chaya Mushka Girls Elementary School. With just a few days until the start of Hannukah, we know how deeply disturbing this is to the Jewish community,” MacIntyre said.

The Toronto Police Gun and Gang Task Force is leading the investigation with assistance from the Hate Crime Unit, and York Regional Police are patrolling schools, community centers and faith-based institutions to “ensure public safety,” YRP said.

York Regional Police has been made aware of the shooting that has taken place at the Bais Chaya Mushka School, a Jewish girls school in Toronto. In response to this event, our officers are actively patrolling all faith-based institutions, schools and community centres throughout… pic.twitter.com/z7u0bkA00r — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 20, 2024

“Enough is enough,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said in a separate statement. “Every single antisemitic act is one too many in Toronto. The students and community of Bais Chaya Mushka have the right to learn and teach in a safe environment, free from hate and violence.”

Enough is enough. Antisemitism and antisemitic attacks have no place in Toronto. The latest shooting at the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School is unacceptable. Once again students, families, and neighbours are waking up to safety concerns. My office has been in contact with… — Mayor Olivia Chow (@MayorOliviaChow) December 20, 2024

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the shooting “a hateful, antisemitic attack on Toronto’s Jewish community.”

