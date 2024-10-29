Photo Credit: Eyal Margolin / Flash 90

An unmanned aerial vehicle that entered Israeli territory from Iraq on Tuesday morning set off alerts in the city of Ashkelon north of the Gaza Strip and fell in an open area without causing any damage. At the same time, another UAV crossed the border from Lebanon into Western Galilee, causing falling shrapnel in the Nahariya area. A train and a private car were damaged, but no injuries were reported.

תיעוד: כטב”מ התפוצץ על גשר להולכי רגל בנהריה סמוך לתחנת הרכבת pic.twitter.com/1eMZCZhRm3 — יוסי חן (@WtQMOzgiM6EB40q) October 29, 2024

Israel Police issued a statement saying, “A short time ago, the Home Front Command was alerted to the infiltration of a hostile aircraft in Ashkelon. Forces of the Lachish area in the southern district were alerted upon receiving a report from civilians who heard an explosion and saw a thorn fire that was ignited in an open area in the city.”

“When the forces arrived at the scene, a thorn fire was detected, and police forces are now closing down the scene where firefighters are working to put out the fire. Also, the aircraft was located and is being handled by the police saboteurs.”

