Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), or Doctors Without Borders calls itself “an international, independent, medical humanitarian organization.” With that in mind, on Thursday, MSF tweeted: “We are outraged and strongly condemn the killing of our colleague, Fadi Al-Wadiya, in an attack this morning in Gaza City. The attack killed Fadi, along with 5 other people including 3 children, while he was cycling to work, near the MSF clinic where he was providing care.”

MSF also noted that “Fadi was a 33-year-old physiotherapist and father of three. He joined MSF in 2018. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Fadi’s loss marks the sixth killing of an MSF staff member in Gaza since 7 October 2023.”

The IDF responded: “Always check to see who you’re hiring… Your colleague, Fadi Al-Wadiya, was a significant terrorist in Islamic Jihad. He advanced the terrorist organization’s rocket array, also known as a way to endanger the lives of civilians. He is just another case of terrorists in Gaza exploiting the civilian population as human shields.”

Later, the IDF spokesman posted the video of the elimination along with the announcement that “an Air Force aircraft eliminated the terrorist Fadi Jihad Muhammad Alwadia, who served as a terrorist operative in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and was involved in the development and promotion of the organization’s missile system. Also, the terrorist was a unique center of knowledge in the organization in the fields of electronics and chemistry.”

That’s some physiotherapist.

