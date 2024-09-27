Photo Credit: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street
Prime Minister Keir Starmer, August 28, 2024.

On Tuesday, the Labour Party Conference experienced a hilarious disruption when Prime Minister Keir Starmer made a blunder during an important address. Sir Keir called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urged Hamas to release Israeli hostages; except he mistakenly demanded the release of the “sausages.”

Later, on his way to the UN General Assembly in New York, the Prime Minister addressed his mishandling of that crucial section in his speech. He acknowledged that he had “mangled” it, noting that this error had provided journalists with ample material to tease him.

It marked his first public comment on the blunder, which had prompted numerous articles and social media quips.

On his flight to New York, reporters questioned the Prime Minister about the cause of his verbal slip-up, speculating whether hunger or a teleprompter malfunction might have been to blame.
He responded, “I simply fumbled the opening of the word. Haven’t you ever done something similar? These incidents just give you a chance to poke fun at me.”
The online folks were merciless, of course. Here are a few samples, starting with “Episode X: Return of the Sausages.”

THE WURST IS YET TO COME

