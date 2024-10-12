Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon and Hamas terrorists in Gaza were busy as civilians in Israel were praying this Yom Kippur, which fell on the Sabbath.

Throughout the weekend of Yom Kippur, approximately 320 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization crossed from Lebanon into Israel, as did two rockets launched by Hamas from Gaza, both landing in open areas in Ashkelon.

In the north, Hezbollah launched rocket and suicide drone attacks until late in the evening Friday night. In one attack, a suicide drone from Lebanon struck a old age/nursing home in Herzliya, injuring one person. A second suicide drone aimed at the central Israeli city was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force and dropped into the Mediterranean sea.

During the day, heavy rocket barrages struck the Mediterranean port city of Haifa, and the ancient port city of Akko, in addition to the cities of Karmiel, Tzfat (Safed), Rosh Pina, Metulah and Kiryat Shmona, among many others spanning the north from Haifa to the Golan Heights.

Three people sustained shrapnel wounds from rocket fire in the western Galilee. Twelve others were injured as they raced for cover from the attacks, according to the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical response organization.

The southern coastal city of Ashkelon also came under rocket fire launched from Gaza by Hamas. No physical injuries were reported.

Nor were Israeli soldiers idle on the most sacred day in the Jewish calendar: over the past 25 hours, the Israeli Air Force struck approximately 280 terror targets belonging to both Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the IDF said.

Among the targets were underground terror infrastructure sites, weapons storage facilities, military command centers, terrorist cells, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites.

In addition, Israeli forces continued counterterror operations in both Lebanon and Gaza, even as soldiers managed to fit in some time to chant Yom Kippur prayers.

“The forces continue to be deployed and prepared on all fronts,” the IDF said.

