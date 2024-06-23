Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

An IDF soldier was severely wounded late Sunday morning in an explosive suicide drone attack on an IDF base near Ayelet Hashachar in northern Israel, launched by Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

One of the drones scored a direct hit on the base, wounding the soldier and causing considerable damage.

The soldier was taken to nearby Ziv Medical Center with shrapnel wounds, and his family was informed.

A spokesperson for the hospital said the soldier was conscious upon his arrival and was in stable condition. He subsequently underwent vascular and orthopedic surgeries, the spokesperson said.

The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted the second drone.

Red Alert rocket alarm sirens were activated in Dishon due to the danger of falling shrapnel from the interception.

The falling shrapnel also ignited fires; the Israeli Fire and Rescue services were working to extinguish them.

Later in the day, Israeli force shot down another Hezbollah drone near the Leshem Institute, a development and production facility belonging to the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems company.

Red Alert sirens were activated in towns near Sakhnin, about 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) from the Israel-Lebanon border, due to fears of falling shrapnel from the interception.

