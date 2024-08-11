Photo Credit: Cristina Ruiz
Mathias Lessort

Meet Mathias Lessort, a gifted basketball player who was picked in the 2017 NBA draft by the Philadelphia 76ers and played for Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2021. Born in the French overseas territory of Martinique, Lessort, 29, played in the final game of the Paris Olympics basketball competition against the US team. The French made life very difficult for the American players, but in the end, had to settle for the silver medal.

And this is when the fiasco took place. NBC’s Olympics sportscaster Mike Tirico, narrating live the medals ceremony, told the folks at home: “You saw with Lessort, one of the back centers, with the Palestine flag draped over his shoulders. We are certainly conscious of any displays regarding the Middle East conflict from athletes involved in these games.”

Advertisement


Except Lessort draped his shoulders with the flag of Martinique, his home.

The tweet below explains the guffaw, but cannot, with the best of intentions, erase Tirico’s gobbledygook about politics in sports.

Here’s the thing live – you’ll have to crank up your volume to hear Tirico, but it’s worth it:


Tirico apologized on Saturday

Here’s a clip of Mathias Lessort’s amazing performance in Maccabi Tel Aviv:

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleCollective Punishment: AG Terminates Daycare for Haredi Families with Draft Dodgers
Next articlePalestinians ❤ Hamas
David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.