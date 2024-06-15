Photo Credit: Pixabay

Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) introduced the Combating Foreign Terrorist Drones Act this week to the Senate.

The bill seeks to disrupt the sale of unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs, to terror groups like Al-Qaeda, Islamic State and the Houthis in Yemen.

“Foreign terrorist groups are increasingly acquiring and using drones to target American servicemembers and our allies,” Rosen stated. “I’m helping introduce this bipartisan bill to prevent terrorist organizations from acquiring drones, protect our servicemembers from attacks, and enhance our national security.”

Romney cautioned that “with the rise of unmanned aerial systems used in warfare and the relative ease of access to commercial drones, it has become more critical to keep foreign terrorist groups from getting their hands on drones.”

Pointing to an increase in Iranian-sponsored drone attacks against American forces since the Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, he said that “preventing foreign terrorists from acquiring drones will save American lives, degrade terrorist capabilities by reducing their stockpiles, and protect our national security interests.”