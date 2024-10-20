Photo Credit: Chad McNeeley, DOD

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Saturday told Defense Minister Yoav Gallant that he was relieved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was safe after the attack that targeted his home in Caesarea earlier in the day.

Secretary Austin III discussed with Gallant regional security developments. Reuters reported that Austin wanted to see Israel scale back its strikes in and around Beirut, and suggested the number of civilian casualties in the Lebanese capital was “far too high.”

Israeli fighter jets attacked the headquarters of Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters in Beirut and assassinated commanders in the organization, the IDF spokesman said on Saturday. Before the attack, the army took many steps to reduce the chance of harming civilians, including advance warnings that were distributed to residents.

The IDF attacked this morning in Dahieh for the first time since Thursday At 06:10 an IDF spokesman published an evacuation notice in Arabic for a building in the Harat Harikh neighborhood in Dahieh in Beirut.

About half an hour later, three attacks were carried out there,… pic.twitter.com/Mf3Ul1KvUx — WarNewsNow (@WarNewsNow55) October 16, 2024

The commanders who were killed were Alhag Abbas Salama, a senior member of Hezbollah’s southern front headquarters; Racha Abbas Awacha, who was designated a senior liaison specialist in the terrorist organization; and Ahmed Ali Hossein, who commanded a strategic weapons production team and underwent extensive training in Iran.

But for some reason, Secretary Austin does not wish to see Israel killing quite so many terrorists in such a short time, caring as he does, for the innocents. Naturally, in 18 years, the US was not nearly as concerned with the fate of innocent Israelis who were being harassed day and night by Hezbollah.

Austin did accuse Hezbollah of hiding its headquarters, rockets, and missiles amid the innocent civilian population, leaving Israel no choice but to inflict collateral damage. So, Secretary Austin did not offer other options regarding the elimination of Hezbollah terrorists and their weapons stashes, but he did acknowledge they were responsible.

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, stated that his administration had obtained “a kind of assurance” from the Biden administration regarding a reduction in Israeli attacks on Beirut. Last Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that the Biden administration had communicated its opposition to Israel concerning “near-daily strikes” in “densely populated areas of Beirut.”

She, too, did not have any suggestions as to how to go about killing those monstrous terrorists without harming their human shields.

Instead, according to the NY Times, Jean-Pierre said, I kid you not, “We also understand that what they’re conducting — the operations that they’re conducting to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure — is targeted,” but insisted that it was “critical that these operations be conducted in a way” that would not threaten the lives of civilians.

The Biden administration is thus made up either of idiots or malicious enemies of Israel. I’m rooting for the idiots.

