The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Wednesday voted to formally approve the official 2024 party platform to be presented at the Democratic National Convention next month.

The Democratic position vis a vis Israel and its neighbors continues the party’s attempts to impose a moral equivalence between Israel’s self-defense against the surrounding terrorists who hope to annihilate the Jewish State, and the actions of terrorist entities, be they wearing combat uniforms or suits.

In the 80-page platform document, the party affirmed continued support for Israel, albeit while recognizing “the ongoing suffering caused to the Palestinians as a result of the war in Gaza,” neglecting to add the war was started by Hamas and not by Israel.

In fact, the platform essentially ignores the existence of Hamas and other terrorist groups currently engaged in the effort to annihilate the Jewish State.

The document expresses support for President Joe Biden’s efforts “to build sustainable peace in the Middle East, and to establish a strong coalition to deal with Iran.”

In addition, the platform supports “a two-state solution that guarantees Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, with recognized borders, and upholds the right of the Palestinians to live in freedom and security in their own country.”

The platform was approved despite efforts by the left-progressive wing of the party to block it.

“President Biden remains committed to a durable peace in the Middle East bolstered by regional integration and a negotiated two-state solution that ensures Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state with recognized borders and upholds the right of Palestinians to live in freedom and security in a viable state of their own,” the committee reiterated in its release.

Once again, the Democratic party has chosen to ignore the existential threat to Israel and the reality that the Palestinian Authority continues to openly incite its population to murder their Israeli neighbors — even paying those who attempt to do so of in hopes to replacing the State of Israel with a “Palestinian state from the (Jordan) river to the (Mediterranean) sea.”

Israel in the Platform Document

According to the platform document, “Democrats believe a strong, secure, and democratic Israel is vital to the interests of the United States. Our commitment to Israel’s security, its qualitative military edge, its right to defend itself, and the 2016 Memorandum of Understanding is ironclad.”

However, the text then goes on to detail the party’s plans to thoroughly dismantle this goal.

“Democrats recognize the worth of every Israeli and every Palestinian. That’s why we will work to help bring to an end a conflict that has brought so much pain to so many.”

The Democratic party continues to entertain the fantasy that a “strong, secure and democratic Israel” can exist while empowering the bloodthirsty Palestinian Authority whose government open supports calls for Israel’s annihilation, and which has yet to condemn the horrific October 7th massacre of 1,200 people amidst the invasion of Israel by thousands of Hamas-led terrorists who then abducted 250 hostages, more than 100 of whom remain in Gaza captivity.

“We support a negotiated two-state solution that ensures Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state with recognized borders and upholds the right of Palestinians to live in freedom and security in a viable state of their own,” the document says, ignoring the reality that the Palestinian Authority fully intends its “Palestinian state” to replace the State of Israel, rather than live in peace alongside.

“Democrats oppose any unilateral steps by either side — including annexation — that undermine prospects for two states,” the document declares, but fails to mention which unilateral steps by the Palestinian Authority it opposes.

“Democrats will continue to stand against incitement and terror. We oppose settlement expansion,” the document says, drawing an odd, apparent parallel between natural growth within Jewish communities in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, and “incitement and terror.”

“We believe that while Jerusalem is a matter for final status negotiations, it should remain the capital of Israel, an undivided city accessible to people of all faiths,” the document states, in a contradiction in terms resulting from a clear attempt to play both sides of the street.

“Democrats will restore US-Palestinian diplomatic ties and critical assistance to the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza, consistent with US law,” the document says.

The Biden Administration has, however, managed to find loopholes that allow the State Department to send foreign aid to the Palestinian Authority despite a Congressional mandate to yank funds from Ramallah until it ceases its “pay for slay” policy of financially rewarding terrorists — and the families of those who die in the attempt — to murder Israelis.

The party does pledge to support Israel against economic lawfare, albeit while supporting the right of haters to freely express their hopes for extermination of Jews and the Jewish State.

“We oppose any effort to unfairly single out and delegitimize Israel, including at the United Nations or through the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement, while protecting the Constitutional right of our citizens to free speech.”

Moreover, the platform strongly supports the re-establishment of ties with Iran, which has long vowed to wipe Israel off the map and which is racing ahead to develop a nuclear weapon with which to accomplish that goal.

Iran in the Platform Document

“Democrats will call off the Trump Administration’s race to war with Iran and prioritize nuclear diplomacy, de-escalation, and regional dialogue,” the document says.

“Democrats believe the United States should not impose regime change on other countries and reject that as the goal of US policy toward Iran,” the platform continues, with a clear expression of support for the Islamist ayatollahs’ regime.

“We believe the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) remains the best means to verifiably cut off all of Iran’s pathways to a nuclear bomb.

“The Trump Administration’s unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA isolated us from our allies and opened the door for Iran to resume its march toward a nuclear weapons capacity that the JCPOA had stopped. That’s why returning to mutual compliance with the agreement is so urgent.

“The nuclear deal was always meant to be the beginning, not the end, of our diplomacy with Iran.

“Democrats support a comprehensive diplomatic effort to extend constraints on Iran’s nuclear program and address Iran’s other threatening activities, including its regional aggression, ballistic missile program, and domestic repression,” the party affirms.

By any measure, the contrast between the Democratic party platform and that of the Republican party, which bluntly expressed unmitigated support for Israel and its continued existence, ultimately provides American voters — and particularly American Jewish voters — with a clear choice as they head to the polls this November.

