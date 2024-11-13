Photo Credit: US Dept. of Defense

US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces on Tuesday conducted strikes against an Iranian-backed militia group’s weapons storage and logistics headquarters facility in Syria. These strikes were in response to a rocket attack on US personnel at Patrol Base Shaddadi in northeastern Syria. There was no damage to US facilities and no injuries to US or partner forces during the attack, CENTCOM reported, noting that “These strikes will degrade the Iranian backed groups’ ability to plan and launch future attacks on US and Coalition forces who are in the region to conduct D-ISIS operations.”

CENTCOM commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla stated, “We have made it clear that attacks on U.S. personnel, partner forces and facilities will not be tolerated and that we retain the right to defend ourselves. U.S. Central Command, alongside our regional partners, will aggressively pursue any threat to US forces, allies, partners, and security in the region.”

120 TARGETS IN 24 HOURS

Lebanese media reported that overnight Wednesday, there was a series of intense attacks attributed to the Air Force on the Dahieh neighborhood in Beirut, Hezbollah’s stronghold. In total, according to reports, there were 9 powerful attacks spread over two hours during the night.

דיווחים בלבנון על תקיפה נוספת בדאחייה בביירות@OmerShahar123 pic.twitter.com/NJSLpBVnce — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 12, 2024

The IDF spokesman in Arabic, Avichai Edrei, issued an urgent warning overnight for the immediate evacuation of several areas in Dahieh. About an hour later, Arab networks reported intense attacks in those areas.

Altogether, the IDF reported 120 attacks on targets in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

