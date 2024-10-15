Photo Credit: Mehr News

The commander of the Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, appeared overnight Tuesday on Iranian television as he was weeping upon the arrival of the body of Brigadier General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Abbas Nilforoushan at Mehrabad Airport in Iran.

לא מרגל ולא נעליים. איסמאעיל קאאני מנגב את הדמעות בהלווית עבאס נילפרושאן שחוסל עם נסראללה pic.twitter.com/QVcCcKuQbK — נתי קאליש (@natikalish) October 15, 2024

Advertisement





As you may recall, five days ago, The Middle East Eye, a Qatar-funded British news outlet, reported that Qaani, who had disappeared from the public eye, was under interrogation on suspicion of being a Zionist agent (Quds Commander Qaani Suspected of Espionage, Suffers Heart Attack in Interrogations).

According to Sky News in Arabic, Qaani is under investigation on suspicion that his bureau chief passed information to Israel. Qaani suffered a heart attack during his interrogations and was transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Nilforoushan was killed on September 27, in the Israeli attack on Hezbollah headquarters that took out Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Qaani, who had been in the bunker with Nasrallah and Nilforoushan, left shortly before the attack – hence the suspicions that he was the Zionist spy who marked those two fine gentlemen.

And if you’re into videos of tearful Iranian monsters, here’s the supreme leader mourning the departure of Quds commander Qasem Soleimani, four years ago.

Share this article on WhatsApp: