Photo Credit: IDF

Following a situational assessment, the Western Galilee areas of Zar’it, Shomera, Shtula, Netu’a, and Even Menachem in northern Israel were declared a closed military zone on Saturday evening (Oct. 12) following the conclusion of Shabbat Yom Kippur.

It’s the fifth closed military zone to be imposed by the IDF along Israel’s northern border since September 30, when the Israeli military launched its ground operation in Lebanon.

The move signals the expansion of Israel’s ground operations in southern Lebanon.

“Entry to this area is prohibited,” the IDF said in the announcement, adding that the order followed a situational assessment and came as a means of “strengthening defense along the contact line” and preparing for the next phases of combat.

The Israel Defense Forces have declared four other areas as closed military zones in northern Israel as well.

The areas around Metula, Misgav Am and Kfar Giladi were declared closed military zones on September 30.

One day later, the areas around the communities of Dovev, Sasa (Tziv’on) and Malkia were declared closed military zones (October 1) following massive rocket fire from Hezbollah in Lebanon and ballistic missile fire from Iran.

The area around the communities of Manara, Yiftah and additional areas around Malkia were declared a closed military zone by the Israeli military on October 6.

The IDF shut down the areas around the communities of Rosh Hanikra, Shlomi, Hanita, Adamit, and Arab al-Aramshe, declaring the five communities to be a closed military zone on October 7.

