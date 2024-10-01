Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90

US and Israeli officials have indicated that Iran is poised to initiate an assault on Israel within the next few hours, the NY Times reported Tuesday. This warning came from the Pentagon one day after Israeli forces executed a ground invasion of southern Lebanon on Monday night, targeting the Iranian-supported militia Hezbollah in an effort to weaken its capabilities.

The spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces stated on Tuesday that the Israeli government had received information regarding preparations for an attack from the United States government. However, it was emphasized that no such preparations had been observed on the Israeli side. In response, the nation has swiftly entered a state of emergency, with millions of Israelis remaining in close proximity to their nearest bomb shelters.

Advertisement





A senior White House official said the United States was “actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack,” and suggested a direct attack against Israel “will carry severe consequences for Iran.”

An Israeli official told Kan11 on Tuesday that preparations are being made for a “large-scale” Iranian attack on military facilities in Israel, as well as civilian targets.

Israel Beitenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman, who served a stint as defense minister, tweeted Tuesday afternoon, “The State of Israel should not sit and wait for the missiles to be launched into its territory, it should deliver a pre-emptive strike that will set Iran back 100 years and make it understand once and for all that we are not to be messed with. Let the IDF win.”

The extent of a potential Iranian assault remains uncertain; however, it may encompass a mix of unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles – with many more ballistic missiles than were launched in the spring.

Last April 14, the IDF announced that the vast majority of the missiles launched from Iran on April 13 were intercepted outside the borders of the State of Israel. “Dozens of launches of surface-to-surface missiles were detected that made their way from Iran to the country’s territory,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said. “The air defense fighters successfully intercepted using the Arrow system and––together with the strategic partner countries––most of the launches before they crossed the into the territory of our country.”

A coalition of American, British, French, and Jordanian forces helped down those incoming missiles.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Tuesday: “Citizens of Israel, we are in the midst of a campaign against Iran’s axis of evil. Yesterday, I said that these were days of great achievements and great challenges: Great achievements because we eliminated Nasrallah and his senior command, as well as Hezbollah’s plan to seize the Galilee.

We are determined to return our residents in the north safely to their homes. But there are also great challenges.

I ask of you two things: First, strictly follow the directives of Home Front Command; it saves lives; Second, stand together. Together we will stand steadfast in the trying days ahead of us. Together we will stand. Together we will fight and together we will win.”

We’ll keep you posted.

Share this article on WhatsApp: