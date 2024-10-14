Photo Credit: TPS

Three surface-to-surface missiles were fired at central Israel late Monday afternoon by Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

Footage of a Hezbollah surface-to-surface missile which landed in an open area in central Israel. ⚠️ IF YOU SEE A FALLEN MISSILE/ROCKET DISTANCE YOURSELF AND OTHERS IMMEDIATELY AND CALL THE ISRAEL POLICE pic.twitter.com/dYMOwYcYrU — Jewish Breaking News (@JBreakingNews) October 14, 2024

Red Alert warning sirens blared through hundreds of towns and cities in the Menashe, Sharon, Emek Hefer, Samaria and Dan regions, sending millions of Israelis racing for cover.

Among the cities that were threatened were Netanya, Hadera, Tira, Ra’anana, Herzliya, Petach Tikva, Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak, Pardes Hanna, Tel Aviv-Yafo (Jaffa), Bat Yam, Holon, Rishon Lezion, Kfar Chabad and Lod.

El Al passenger planes that were in the process of landing at Ben Gurion International Airport were forced to circle in the air during the attack.

All three missiles were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array. The remains of one of the missiles landed in an open area in the central region, as seen above.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck the launcher from which the missiles were fired.

No physical injuries were reported in the attack, with the exception of one man who was hurt while racing for a bomb shelter.

The attack followed a day of rocket fire aimed at Haifa and its surrounding “Krayot” suburbs, all areas of the Galilee and the Golan Heights.

Residents of Tzfat, Meron and the surrounding areas were among the tens of thousands who were forced to race for cover multiple times throughout the day due to the threat of rocket fire from Lebanon.

By 6 pm Monday, more than 110 rockets and missiles were fired at northern and central Israel by Hezbollah terrorists.

Earlier in the day, a rocket attack targeted the Carmel section of Haifa. A 50-year-old woman suffered shrapnel wounds in the attack. She was taken to Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

Shrapnel from another rocket landed directly on a car in the northern city of Karmiel, setting it aflame but injuring no one.

