The air space north of Hadera was closed Wednesday as Israel moves to high alert in anticipation of the impending direct attack by Iran promised by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to avenge the death of Ismail Haniyeh, political leader of Iran’s proxy in Gaza.

Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran at 2 am Wednesday while sleeping in an apartment house operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“Following this bitter, tragic event which has taken place within the borders of the Islamic Republic, it is our duty to take revenge,” Khamenei wrote in a post on the X social media platform.

Following an Iranian funeral honoring the terrorist on Thursday, his body will be returned to Doha, Qatar, where he has lived in luxury for years.

The assassination rattled the Iranian military and civilian leadership, having been carried out within hours of the inauguration of Iran’s new president, in the capital under the very noses of Tehran security.

Countdown to Conflict

The Pentagon estimated late Wednesday that Iran would launch its attack on Israel within the next 72 hours, meaning a timeline that includes Shabbat.

Israel sent diplomatic back-channel messages to both Iran and Lebanon, warning the IDF is willing and ready for a full-scale war with Iran, Hezbollah and other proxies in the region.

The United States says it does not expect the conflict to escalate into an all-out regional war. But if it does, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the US will help Israel defend itself.

Today I spoke with Israel’s Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant about Israel’s response to Lebanese Hizballah’s July 27 attack, which killed 12 teenagers and children. I reaffirmed our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and right of self-defense against threats from… — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) August 1, 2024

What the Attack May Look Like

It is expected that Tehran will launch swarms of attack drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, as it did in April, with a special focus on hitting Haifa – home to an essential port and other sensitive infrastructure – and Tel Aviv, location of the IDF’s Kirya headquarters.

Iran also intends to inflict more civilian casualties this time around in retaliation for Haniyeh’s death.

Military analysts say the attack could involve a coordinated multi-front assault by Iran’s proxies in Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon as well as their supporters in Judea and Samaria.

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza may also attempt to join the party. However, nearly ten months of war with the Israel Defense Forces has vastly reduced the ability of Gaza’s terror factions to assist in the expected attack.

Preparations in Israel

Participation in any event by Israeli government ministers requires an adjacent protected space, the lawmakers were told.

The personal approval of Shin Bet director Ronen Bar is required for any tour by the prime minister and other government ministers.

Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav has called on the city’s residents “to stay near protected areas in the near future.”

Israelis elsewhere around the country are being told to “watch for information from Home Front Command.”

Delta Airlines, United Airlines and British Airways have all suspended service to Israel effective immediately, until further notice, citing “unrest in the Middle East.”

Nearly all international airlines have likewise suspended service to Rafiq-Beirut International Airport for the same reason, and more than a dozen countries around the world are urging their citizens to leave Lebanon “while they still can.”

