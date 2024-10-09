Photo Credit: Prime Minister's Office

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden held a lengthy phone conversation late Wednesday afternoon to discuss Israel’s response to last week’s Iranian ballistic missile attack against the Jewish State.

Vice President Kamala Harris also participated in the conversation.

Prior to the call, Netanyahu met with a delegation from the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, telling them, “There is only one force in the world confronting Iran, and that force is Israel.

“If we don’t fight, we die. But it’s not only our fight, it’s the free world’s fight, and I would say the civilized world’s fight,” Netanyahu told the delegates.

Participating in the meeting were Conference of Presidents Chairperson Harriet Schleifer, incoming Chairperson Betsy Korn, CEO William Daroff, and the Prime Minister’s Spokesperson, Dr. Omer Dostri, among others.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was set to meet on Wednesday in Washington with his American counterpart, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, but delayed the visit “at the prime minister’s request” pending his conversation with Biden.

“The defense minister represents the Israeli government and the prime minister, and any diplomatic travel will only proceed with official approval,” Gallant’s office said.

